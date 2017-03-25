'British woman found dead in Goa was raped before murder'
Posting on the fundraising page , Mr Duffy said that everyone who knew Danielle was "completely devastated", and described her as a "beautiful and kind-hearted, amusing young lady who loved life and was a loyal and devoted friend, sister and daughter". Police named Vikas Bhagat, 24, as the main suspect in the case and said "in the course of interrogations he confessed to the crime".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC