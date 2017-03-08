Balanced Bucks beat Timberwolves 102-95 for 6th straight win

Tony Snell scored 19 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 and the balanced Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 102-95 on Saturday night for their season-high sixth consecutive victory. Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota, which was coming off a victory against Golden State on Friday night.

