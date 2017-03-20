After latest loss, Pistons' playoff odds plummet
Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy reacts after Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside scored on a put-back layup before the buzzer to beat the Detroit Pistons, 97-96, in their NBA game at the Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. sit three games back of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with seven games to go, plummeting their playoff odds to near zero.
