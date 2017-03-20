2017 Free Agency - What's the Point Guard Market?
There's been a lot of debate about whether George Hill will stay with the Jazz or move on. Now that we know there won't be an extension, and that Hill's agent thinks he can get a full max, it's time to start looking at Hill's free agent market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SLC Dunk.
