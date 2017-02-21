Video: NBL star throws ball at ref, cops 1-year ban

TONY Mitchell has been suspended for the entirety of the next NBL season for throwing the ball at a referee. At the conclusion of the Cairns Taipans' loss to the Perth Wildcats in Game 2 of the NBL semi-finals, the wing took the ball out of Bryce Cotton's hands and thew it at the NBL's Referee of the Year , Vaughn Mayberry.

