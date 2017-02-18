Takes a village: 'Greek Freak' got many assists growing up
In this Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, photo, graffiti by artist Same84 depicting Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetonkoumpo covers the basketball field in Athens, Greece, of Tritonas, the first team of Giannis Antetokounmpo. From a scrawny, literally hungry kid kicking a ball around in an open field in the Athens neighborhood of Sepolia to a starter in the NBA All-Star Game, Antetonkoumpo has come a very long way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC