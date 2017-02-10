Spurs kick back against Pistons

16 hrs ago

The Pistons had no answer for Spurs star Kahwi Leonard, who scored 32 points on 11-for-22 shooting. His jumper with 56 seconds left gave the Spurs a 103-91 lead to end any thoughts of a Pistons comeback from an earlier 21-point deficit.

