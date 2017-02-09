Sixers vs Orlando Magic at a glance
Injury report: Ben Simmons , Jerryd Bayless, , Joel Embiid . Injury report: Aaron Gordon ; Jodie Meeks ; C.J. Wilcox The Sixers showed promise while Embiid was on the floor on Dec. 2. Then they struggled when he wasn't.
