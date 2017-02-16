Sixers vs. Celtics Preview: Saric com...

Sixers vs. Celtics Preview: Saric comes in red hot, Okafor trade talk stalls

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Liberty Ballers

Here comes Dario Saric, the likely Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for February! As long as a Sixer is taking home this trophy every month, this season continues to be a success. Saric is playing the best ball of his short pro career at the moment, averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals on 53.4/45.5/90.0 shooting splits over his last four games, all the while coming off the bench as a reserve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,877 • Total comments across all topics: 278,929,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC