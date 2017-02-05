Should Ish Smith start for the Pistons?

The Detroit Pistons currently sit in the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference following a crushing loss against the Pacers, is now the time to make a radical change to the starting lineup with 31 games left in the regular season? Stale, stagnant, and plain are just a few of the adjectives used to describe the play of the Detroit Pistons in this disappointing season. Following their disappointing loss against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night, these same struggling Pistons have found themselves somehow sitting just outside the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference.

