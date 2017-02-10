Quick Reaction: Pistons XXX, Raptors XXX
Had a terrible fourth quarter turnover, that got bailed out be a DeMar block. I'm just hoping for some sort of consistency for DC, who's long distance shot and defense is essential for any sort of Raptors success.
