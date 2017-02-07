Quick-healing Middleton hopes to gives Bucks a boost

One of Milwaukee's top all-around players plans to make his season debut on Wednesday against the streaking Miami Heat, so long as his surgically-repaired left hamstring feels fine following shoot-around and pregame warmups. The Bucks' leading scorer last season, Middleton is about a month ahead of the six-month timeline that the Bucks initially thought would be needed for the torn hamstring to heal.

