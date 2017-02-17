Pumped Up: Jackson, Leuer lead Piston...

Pumped Up: Jackson, Leuer lead Pistons over Mavericks, 98-91

Reggie Jackson scored 22 points, Jon Leuer added 20 and the Detroit Pistons beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-91 Wednesday night. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 16 points, Tobias Harris 13 and Ish Smith 10 for the Pistons, who led by 27 points at halftime before holding on for the win.

