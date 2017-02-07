Prep Hoops Slate Highlight Busy Tuesd...

Prep Hoops Slate Highlight Busy Tuesday; Pistons, Bulls Win

15 hrs ago

At West Ottawa, the Panthers entertain Hudsonville in a boys' contest that you can hear with Greg Chandler, beginning around 6:55 PM, on 1450 WHTC , while in Saugatuck, the Indians host Eau Claire in a girls/boys doubleheader, with Gary Stevens describing the action of both games, starting around 5:25 PM, on the Lakeshore's 92.7 The Van . Other match-ups include Holland Christian versus Zeeland East, with the Chix boys and Maroon girls at home; Zeeland West versus Byron Center, with the Bulldog boys and Dux girls at home; Hamilton and Unity Christian, with the Crusader boys and Hawkeye girls at home; and in girls/boys doubleheaders, Martin at Fennville, Calvary at Wellspring Prep and Grand River Prep at Black River.

Chicago, IL

