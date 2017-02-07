Prep Hoops Slate Highlight Busy Tuesday; Pistons, Bulls Win
At West Ottawa, the Panthers entertain Hudsonville in a boys' contest that you can hear with Greg Chandler, beginning around 6:55 PM, on 1450 WHTC , while in Saugatuck, the Indians host Eau Claire in a girls/boys doubleheader, with Gary Stevens describing the action of both games, starting around 5:25 PM, on the Lakeshore's 92.7 The Van . Other match-ups include Holland Christian versus Zeeland East, with the Chix boys and Maroon girls at home; Zeeland West versus Byron Center, with the Bulldog boys and Dux girls at home; Hamilton and Unity Christian, with the Crusader boys and Hawkeye girls at home; and in girls/boys doubleheaders, Martin at Fennville, Calvary at Wellspring Prep and Grand River Prep at Black River.
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
