Pistons vs. T'Wolves: Detroit 1/2 gam...

Pistons vs. T'Wolves: Detroit 1/2 game back of playoff spot in East

9 hrs ago

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau, left, talks with Ricky Rubio in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Cleveland. vs. Minnesota Timberwolves When: 7:30 p.m. ET Friday, Feb. 3 Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills TV: FOX Sports Detroit Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: Pistons -4 Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for a live chat at 6:45 p.m. * The Pistons have an opportunity to move into a tie for the eighth playoff spot in the East tonight.

