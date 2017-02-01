Pistons vs. Pelicans: Anthony Davis, ...

Pistons vs. Pelicans: Anthony Davis, New Orleans visit the Palace

Read more: MLive.com

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis is fouled by Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, right, as center Lucas Nogueira defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Toronto. vs. New Orleans Pelicans When: 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Feb. 1 Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills TV: FOX Sports Detroit Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: Pistons -6 1/2 Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for a live chat at 6:45 p.m. * The Pistons are back at it after a day off, this time hosting the New Orleans Pelicans at home.

Chicago, IL

