Pistons vs. Hornets: Miles Plumlee out, Cody Zeller doubtful for Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets' Marco Belinelli waits as a teammate shoots a free throw against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. vs. Charlotte Hornets When: 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, Feb. 23 Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills TV: FOX Sports Detroit Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: Pistons -4 1/2 Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for a live chat at 6:45 p.m. * Finally, the Pistons are back on the court after a week-long layoff for the NBA All-Star game, hosting the Charlotte Hornets Thursday.
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
