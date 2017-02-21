Pistons vs. Hornets: Miles Plumlee ou...

Pistons vs. Hornets: Miles Plumlee out, Cody Zeller doubtful for Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets' Marco Belinelli waits as a teammate shoots a free throw against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. vs. Charlotte Hornets When: 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, Feb. 23 Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills TV: FOX Sports Detroit Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: Pistons -4 1/2 Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for a live chat at 6:45 p.m. * Finally, the Pistons are back on the court after a week-long layoff for the NBA All-Star game, hosting the Charlotte Hornets Thursday.

