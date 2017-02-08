Pistons Speed Past Lakers 121-102
Brandon Ingram #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center on January 22, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. Andre Drummond finished with 24 points, 17 rebounds, three steals and four blocks without playing any of the fourth quarter, as the Detroit Pistons raced out to a 121-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC