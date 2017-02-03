Pistons recall three from Grand Rapids Drive
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has recalled forward Henry Ellenson and guards Darrun Hilliard and Michael Gbinije from the team's NBA Development League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive.
