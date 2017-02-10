Pistons Rally From 16 Down to Win; Wi...

Pistons Rally From 16 Down to Win; Wings, Bulls Lose

WHTC

Tobias Harris scored 24 points off the bench, but Kentavious Caldwell-Pope capped a fourth-quarter comeback from 16 points down by knocking down a triple from the right corner with less than 14 seconds left to lift the Pistons past the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday night, 102-101. Detroit plays the Bucks in Milwaukee on Monday evening.

Chicago, IL

