Pistons pull away in 3rd quarter, beat 76ers 113-96

Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris makes a layup on Philadelphia 76ers forward Nerlens Noel during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris makes a layup on Philadelphia 76ers forward Nerlens Noel during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.