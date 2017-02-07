Pistons pull away in 3rd quarter, bea...

Pistons pull away in 3rd quarter, beat 76ers 113-96

18 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Andre Drummond had 16 points and 17 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons pulled away at the start of the third quarter for an easy 113-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Detroit led 55-46 at halftime, then made its first six shots of the third quarter.

Chicago, IL

