Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas Returns Home To Detroit To Debut New Champagne
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas will showcase ISIAH Imports' newest product, Cheurlin Thomas Champagne, as part of his February 8th visit to The Palace commemorating the team's final season at the iconic arena.
