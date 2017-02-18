Oakley joins new 3-on-3 league as pla...

Oakley joins new 3-on-3 league as player-coach

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Charles Oakley, the former NBA star arrested and ejected from Madison Square Garden last week, was named Friday as a player-coach in a new 3-on-3 basketball league debuting in June. Retired New York Knicks legend Oakley will join former NBA stars Chauncey Billups and Stephen Jackson on the Killer 3s of the Big3, which opens its eight-team inaugural season on June 24. Oakley, 53, had a altercation with security Feb. 8 when the Knicks hosted the Los Angeles Clippers and was arrested on three misdemeanor assault charges and another charge of trespassing, prompting a Garden ban from Knicks owner James Dolan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,988,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC