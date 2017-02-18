Oakley joins new 3-on-3 league as player-coach

Charles Oakley, the former NBA star arrested and ejected from Madison Square Garden last week, was named Friday as a player-coach in a new 3-on-3 basketball league debuting in June. Retired New York Knicks legend Oakley will join former NBA stars Chauncey Billups and Stephen Jackson on the Killer 3s of the Big3, which opens its eight-team inaugural season on June 24. Oakley, 53, had a altercation with security Feb. 8 when the Knicks hosted the Los Angeles Clippers and was arrested on three misdemeanor assault charges and another charge of trespassing, prompting a Garden ban from Knicks owner James Dolan.

