Nurkic arrives in Portland following trade
Nurkic arrives in Portland following trade Jusuf Nurkic says he's ready to get to work for Portland Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kEK2u9 FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016, file photo, Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, right, goes up for a basket over Denver Nuggets center Jusuf Nurkic, of Bosnia Herzegovina, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Denver Nuggets have traded Nurkic to the Portland Trail Blazers for center Mason Plumlee on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC