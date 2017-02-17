NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons and Magic have discussed Reggie Jackson and DJ Augustin exchange
According to Marc Stein of ESPN, the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic have had trade discussions centered around Reggie Jackson and DJ Augustin. Jeff Green would also be included to match salaries.
