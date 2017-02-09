McConnell's layup lifts 76ers over Magic

Rookie Dario Saric scored a career-high 24 points, and T.J. McConnell hit the winning layup with 5.8 seconds remaining as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 112-111 Thursday night at the Amway Center. The Sixers snapped a five-game losing streak.

