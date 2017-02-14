LISTEN: Jabari Parker, the Bucks' fut...

LISTEN: Jabari Parker, the Bucks' future and silver linings, with Jeff Sherman

Read more: OnMilwaukee

On Episode 18 of The Postgame Tailgate, OnMilwaukee President Jeff Sherman joins sports editor Jimmy Carlton and pop culture editor Matt Mueller to talk about all things Bucks. The guys discuss Jabari Parker's heart-wrenching ACL tear , expectations for his recovery and comparisons to other similar players; the timing of the injury with Milwaukee's recent play and Khris Middleton's return; hopes for Giannis Antetokounmpo at All-Star Weekend and the Bucks' playoff prospects this season; the future of head coach Jason Kidd in Milwaukee, as well as the outlooks of suddenly spectacular Greg Monroe and Michael Beasley; whether the Bucks can still #OwnTheFuture and, of course, Thon Maker.

