LeBron shakes off strep throat, leads Cavs past Bucks 102-95

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, bottom, looks to pass under pressure from Milwaukee Bucks' Mirza Teletovic, from Bosnia, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Cleveland. Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, bottom, looks to pass under pressure from Milwaukee Bucks' Mirza Teletovic, from Bosnia, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.