Lakers vs. Pistons Final Score: Lack ...

Lakers vs. Pistons Final Score: Lack of interior defense dooms Lakers in 121-102 loss

6 hrs ago Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

The Los Angeles Lakers were without an engine despite playing in Motor City in a 121-102 blowout loss to the Detroit Pistons. They managed to hang around through the first half, but fell apart through the second half as Detroit piled on a 20--plus point lead and cruised to a victory.

