Jokic scores career-high 40, Nuggets beat Knicks 131-123
Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 40 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 131-123 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night. On the day Charles Oakley was banned from Madison Square Garden, the current Knicks proved again they can't play defense anywhere near the way his Knicks teams did, and lost their fourth straight.
