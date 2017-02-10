Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics rookie, ...

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics rookie, displaying...

Jaylen Brown has thrown a bit of a wrench into the Boston Celtics' plans with his performance in the starting unit recently, adding an element to the Celtics' starting lineup by attacking the rim aggressively. Brown's insistence on getting into the paint and forcing the issue alongside Boston's starters -- whether that lineup includes Amir Johnson or Jonas Jerebko at power forward -- could complicate matters for the Celtics when Avery Bradley returns from his Achilles' injury.

