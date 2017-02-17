Hope Sweeps Pair at Home; Wings Blanked by Blues

In the opener, Francesca Buchanan led a balanced attack with 13 points as the Flying Dutch disposed of the Belles of St. Mary's, 81-48. Dante Hawkins scored 25 points and Harrison Blackledge added 21 as the Flying Dutchmen downed the Kalamazoo Hornets in the nightcap, 72-65.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.