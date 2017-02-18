Hope in short supply for Orlando Magic this season

Bismack Biyombo, Elfrid Payton, Nikola Vucevic and their Orlando Magic teammates have lost 12 games this season by at least 20 points Bismack Biyombo, Elfrid Payton, Nikola Vucevic and their Orlando Magic teammates have lost 12 games this season by at least 20 points General Manager Rob Hennigan said the franchise expected to make the playoffs. Frank Vogel , the new coach, said the Magic would "be a team that has a shoot-for-the-moon mentality, a dream-big mentality."

