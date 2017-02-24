Former Colorado Buffaloes star Spence...

Former Colorado Buffaloes star Spencer Dinwiddie making most of his NBA shot

20 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The Brooklyn Nets left for Denver late Thursday afternoon to begin an eight-game, 16-day road trip, which began with Friday night's game against the Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. The Nets arrived just in time for Dinwiddie, their 6-foot-6 point guard from Colorado, to make it to Boulder and catch the Buffaloes, for whom he played three seasons, play late Thursday night against Utah.

