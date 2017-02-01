Focus on defense paves way for Jazz v...

Focus on defense paves way for Jazz victory over Bucks

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Given a rare three-day break from the typical grind of the NBA schedule, the Utah Jazz spent their uncustomary practice time focusing primarily on one thing: Then Wednesday night, they went out and played like they practiced, showing what they had learned over the last three days. The Jazz shut down Eastern Conference All-Star starter Giannis Antetokounmpo, holding the young 6-foot-11 forward well below his scoring average, and snapped a two-game skid with a 104-88 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at Vivint Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,027 • Total comments across all topics: 278,500,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC