Focus on defense paves way for Jazz victory over Bucks

Given a rare three-day break from the typical grind of the NBA schedule, the Utah Jazz spent their uncustomary practice time focusing primarily on one thing: Then Wednesday night, they went out and played like they practiced, showing what they had learned over the last three days. The Jazz shut down Eastern Conference All-Star starter Giannis Antetokounmpo, holding the young 6-foot-11 forward well below his scoring average, and snapped a two-game skid with a 104-88 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at Vivint Arena.

