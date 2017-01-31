Family could stop Carmelo Anthony from accepting trade :0

Carmelo Anthony said he will be "torn" on whether to waive his no-trade clause if a deal materializes with the Clippers or Celtics, admitting his wife's and 9-year-old son's feelings come heavily into play. However, Anthony reiterated if Knicks president Phil Jackson truly wants to rebuild, he has to consider it before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.