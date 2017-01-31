Family could stop Carmelo Anthony from accepting trade :0
Carmelo Anthony said he will be "torn" on whether to waive his no-trade clause if a deal materializes with the Clippers or Celtics, admitting his wife's and 9-year-old son's feelings come heavily into play. However, Anthony reiterated if Knicks president Phil Jackson truly wants to rebuild, he has to consider it before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC