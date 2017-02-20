Draft Night and Off Season Dream

It's draft night, nearing the end of the first round when Adam Silver walks out... Silver: There's been a trade...The Portland Trail Blazers trade ____ to the Detroit Pistons, along with Evan Turner and Jusuf Nurkic for Andre Drummond and the rights to _____. Blazers fans everywhere rejoice and take to the streets as they know their third star has arrived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.