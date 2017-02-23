Detroit Pistons remaining schedule mo...

Detroit Pistons remaining schedule more challenging than meets the eye

9 hrs ago Read more: Piston Powered

The Detroit Pistons have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the Eastern Conference, but seven back-to-back sets loom, and the Pistons have been horrible on zero days rest so far this season. We are through the All-Star break, and the Detroit Pistons , who continue play tonight at home vs. Charlotte, are a disappointing 27-30 and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

