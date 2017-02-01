Darrun Hilliard's hot-shooting night welcomes Drive back home
The guard scored 29 points, including seven of 11 from outside the arc, to lead the Drive to a 132-117 win over the Westchester Knicks before 3,309 in their first home game at the DeltaPlex Arena in nearly a month. Hilliard, on assignment from the Detroit Pistons, was one of three Drive players with 20 or more points.
