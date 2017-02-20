Chicago Bulls Trade Deadline: Jimmy Butler and the Boston Celtics

We're in the final stretch before the trade deadline and teams around the league are going from a steady run into a full-on sprint to gear up for potential playoff push, but which teams will have the best kicker? The Chicago Bulls have pieces to offer, but the price must be right if they are to part with star wing Jimmy Butler. The Boston Celtics are one of those teams that has a realistic chance to challenge the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pippen Ain't Easy.