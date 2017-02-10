Cherish Aron Baynes in Detroit while you still can
As the NBA trade deadline sneaks up on us , remember that Aron Baynes might not be a Detroit Piston much longer. Although Baynes himself has said that he hasn't thought about this summer , when he can opt out of the final year of his three-year deal he signed during the summer of 2015, Stan Van Gundy and the Pistons have of course already began preparing by gauging interest in Baynes and the roster's other true backup center, Boban Marjanovic.
