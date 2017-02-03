Charlotte Hornets sign Drive's Ray Mc...

Charlotte Hornets sign Drive's Ray McCallum to 10-day contract

The Grand Rapids Drive's Ray McCallum passes under the basket in a game against the Westchester Knicks at the DeltaPlex Arena in Walker on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Allison Farrand After laboring away in the NBA Development League, former University of Detroit Mercy star Ray McCallum has found a temporary home in the big leagues.

