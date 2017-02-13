Bucks vs. Pistons Preview: Bucks Prepare for Pistons After Much Needed Win

The winds of victory are in the air in Milwaukee, with a 116-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night providing a momentary respite from the tumultuous news of Jabari Parker's ACL injury and the general ineptness of the Bucks over the past month. They'll face a Detroit team still exuberant after a narrow 102-101 defeat of the Toronto Raptors .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Hoop.