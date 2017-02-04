Bucks rout Suns to snap 5-game losing...

Bucks rout Suns to snap 5-game losing streak

17 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points to lead six Milwaukee players in double figures and the Bucks snapped a five-game losing streak with a 137-112 victory over the Phoenix Suns, their highest-scoring game of the season

