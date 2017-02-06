Brandon Jennings: 'That's the worst w...

Brandon Jennings: 'That's the worst we've looked this season'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

"That's the worst we've looked this season," Jennings said after the Knicks fell to a Lakers team that had dropped 12 straight road games before Monday's win. The point guard, his teammates and head coach Jeff Hornacek all pointed to a lack of effort after the Knicks lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,001 • Total comments across all topics: 278,628,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC