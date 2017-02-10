Brandon Jennings: Draymond Green is a Hall of Famer
Warriors' Draymond Green, left, takes a shot as Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless tries to block him in a game on Jan. 4. Knicks point guard Brandon Jennings voiced that opinion Thursday in response to a quip by none other than Charles Barkley. "This new generation, they all stick together, they all play together, they're all AAU babies," Barkley said on ESPN's "Mike and Mike" on Wednesday.
