Are you sure about trading Reggie Jackson?

For NBA nerds world wide, the looming trade deadline is a never-ending argument of what teams need, don't need, who sucks, who doesn't suck, who says no, and money that isn't theirs. While trade talk is certainly fun, if the Pistons aren't trading for a singular player that has the ability to change the trajectory of this team or someone who can grow with the core, they shouldn't be partaking in talks this year.

