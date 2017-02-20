2017 NBA trade deadline: Reggie Jackson trade to Magic unlikely, according to report

Orlando Magic fans hoping for their club to make an in-season deal to address their shortcomings at point guard-and, admittedly, many of them in the comments section of this site believe Orlando would be wiser to draft a point guard than trade for one-may be disappointed when the NBA trade deadline expires Thursday. That's according to a new report from Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today Sports, we confirms the Magic's widely reported interest in Detroit Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson , and adds it's ultimately unlikely the Magic and Pistons will strike a deal.

