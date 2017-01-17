Wolves, Pistons Discussing Point Guard Trade?

A story on ESPN from Marc Stein and Chris Haynes reports that the Wolves and Pistons have discussed a trade centering around Ricky Rubio and Reggie Jackson . There is no indication that something is close to happening, but it is one of the first stories we've seen suggesting the possible parameters of a return for Rubio, who is once again said to be on the block.

